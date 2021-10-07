Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 628,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $38,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $55.22 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

