Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 825,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $40,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSE QTWO opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,760 shares of company stock worth $10,955,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

