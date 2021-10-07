Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,250.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,462,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,928 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 201,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,552,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 559,000 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

