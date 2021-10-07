Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 565 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,676,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. Raymond James upgraded Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.38 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

