Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 195,265 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 30,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 86,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $175.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.27. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

