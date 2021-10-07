Bank of Nova Scotia Has $597,000 Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.51, for a total value of $210,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,404,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,126,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total transaction of $7,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,741 shares of company stock valued at $58,905,704 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $466.24 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.51 and a 12-month high of $518.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

