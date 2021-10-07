Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $527,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after buying an additional 379,227 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after buying an additional 210,607 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

