Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 378 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

SUI stock opened at $190.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.01 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, with a total value of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

