Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKIMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Bankinter in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF stock remained flat at $$5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.