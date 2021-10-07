BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BKU opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.