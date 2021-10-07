Barclays Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

IIVI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.59.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. II-VI has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $100.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

