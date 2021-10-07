Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.78

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 228497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

Get Barclays alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,133,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.