Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BARC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 191.90 ($2.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.31. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £32.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

