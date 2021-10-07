Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Barclays were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.83.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.