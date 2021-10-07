Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stake Lessened by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Barclays makes up approximately 2.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,723. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.83.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.