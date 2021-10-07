Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,233 ($42.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,229.35.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

