Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,716.67 ($48.56).
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,233 ($42.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,215.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,229.35.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
