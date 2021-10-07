Barclays Upgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.26.

Union Pacific stock opened at $212.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.84. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

