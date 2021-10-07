Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 18,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 234,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,789. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

