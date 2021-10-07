Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $811,039.94

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $811,039.94 and approximately $3,659.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.23 or 0.00229911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00101855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 435,687 coins and its circulating supply is 342,661 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

