Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.55. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

