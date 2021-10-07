Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Raised to GBX 30 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2021

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.55. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £182.59 million and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Base Resources Company Profile

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.