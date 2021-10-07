Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $8.74 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 68.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $435.32. 8,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

