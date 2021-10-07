Bell Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,296 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,099,000. Amazon.com comprises about 4.9% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after acquiring an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after acquiring an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,694,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $58.77 on Thursday, hitting $3,320.78. 90,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

