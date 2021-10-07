Bell Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.15. 4,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,700. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

