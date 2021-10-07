Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 623 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.8% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,038. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.