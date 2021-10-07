Bell Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bell Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $176.36. The stock had a trading volume of 78,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

