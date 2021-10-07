Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Buys C$53,300.00 in Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Mark Price Eaton bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,244,289 shares in the company, valued at C$4,610,158.49.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$41,084.01.

Shares of BSX opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$197.95 million and a PE ratio of -25.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

