Belt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00064770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00097601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00133033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,704.75 or 0.99475245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.16 or 0.06579525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

