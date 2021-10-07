Belt Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $54.28 million and $2.00 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00014094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00132596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,143.52 or 0.99818927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.92 or 0.06568590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 7,100,334 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.