Berenberg Bank Boosts Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$1.00

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
TSE LUC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,417. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.47 million and a P/E ratio of -54.17.
In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.