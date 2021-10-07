Berenberg Bank Boosts Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Price Target to C$1.00

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

TSE LUC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,417. Lucara Diamond has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.47 million and a P/E ratio of -54.17.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of Lucara Diamond stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.