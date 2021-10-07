Berenberg Bank Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 125

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Capital has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £158.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.46.

Get Capital alerts:

About Capital

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.