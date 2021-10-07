Berenberg Bank Raises Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 125

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.24% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Wednesday. Capital has a one year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of £158.13 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.46.
About Capital
