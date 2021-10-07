Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market cap of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
