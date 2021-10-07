Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.72 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The firm has a market cap of £152.04 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

