Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys 25,000 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,967,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $924,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $4,636,000.

OTCMKTS TBCPU remained flat at $$9.86 on Thursday. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

