Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $112.66 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 292.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 9.9% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.25% of IHS Markit worth $112,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 26,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

