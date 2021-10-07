Berry Street Capital Management LLP Has $587,000 Stake in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of GO Acquisition worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Thursday. 23,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,925. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.