Berry Street Capital Management LLP Increases Stock Position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RMGCU traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,513. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.