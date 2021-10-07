Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes $13.48 Million Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. Ferro accounts for about 1.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

