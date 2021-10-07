Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,327,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

