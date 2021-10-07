BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 3.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 11,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,311,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

BYSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 202,061 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

