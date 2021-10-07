BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,956 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

BDSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.70.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

