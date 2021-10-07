Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

Shares of BHVN opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

