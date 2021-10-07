BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by Berry Street Capital Management LLP

Berry Street Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. 18,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,832. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.