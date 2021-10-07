Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS BNET traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 5,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

