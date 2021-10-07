Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) Short Interest Update

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNET traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Bion Environmental Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

About Bion Environmental Technologies

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

