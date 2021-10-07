BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Up 29.7% in September

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 4,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIT Mining stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 55,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $578.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

