Bitcoin Atom Trading 53.8% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 53.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $240.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.