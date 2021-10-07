BitcoinHD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.46 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00098501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00132459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,743.64 or 0.99708472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.04 or 0.06515753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

