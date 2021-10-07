BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE BB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,213,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,256,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $34,986.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,123. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $13,901,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 662.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

