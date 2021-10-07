BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

