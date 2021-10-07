BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 116,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,435. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
