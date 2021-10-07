BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $282,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

